International Development News
Development News Edition

White House says will refuse to take part in impeachment hearing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 07:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 07:47 IST
White House says will refuse to take part in impeachment hearing
Image Credit: Flickr

US President Donald Trump's attorney has said that the White House will not participate in congressional hearings set for Wednesday that will consider passing impeachment articles against the president. "We cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings," White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Jerry Nadler, the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives on Sunday.

"Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing," Cipollone wrote. Trump is facing allegations in the House of Representatives investigation that he illegally sought help from Ukraine to obtain dirt on his domestic political rivals, including possible 2020 challenger Joe Biden.

The House Judiciary Committee will begin meeting on Wednesday to determine whether the evidence compiled in the investigative phase of the process meets the constitutional impeachment standard of "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors." The committee is expected to consider at least four counts, or articles of impeachment, including abuse of power, bribery, contempt of Congress and obstruction of justice.

Cipollone, however, did not rule out White House participation in all of the hearings, instead requesting further details from Nadler on how the inquiry will be conducted and saying he will give him an answer by next Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL roundup: Ravens sink 49ers on last-play FG

Justin Tucker drilled a 49-yard field goal on the final play of the game Sunday afternoon, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 20-17 home victory for their eighth straight win. Tuckers successful kick was his second of the day and his 38th straig...

Burning Problems of SMEs and Solutions by Neo Bank EZO Banks

Startups, SMEs and MSMEs are very aggressive for growth but have unique problems to address. Manoj Pinjarkar 32, a proprietor of Pinjakar Fabrication works at Mumbai, has grown his business by leaps and bounds in the last 7 years. Earlier h...

Trade Me’s Christmas Kindness Store returns to work with Women’s Refuge

Trade Mes Christmas Kindness Store has returned for 2019 to help make the season a little brighter for Kiwi women and children in the care of Womens Refuge.Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said the inaugural launch of the Kindness Store la...

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

New Zealand owned Fintech company Valocity has won the Global Fintech Start-Up of the Year at the India Fintech Awards.The term Fintech financial technology refers to innovative solutions in digital technology that aim to optimize financi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019