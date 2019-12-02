Left Menu
Development News Edition

China urges rollback of US tariffs, Huawei exec's release

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:06 IST
China urges rollback of US tariffs, Huawei exec's release

Beijing, Dec 2 (AP) China's foreign ministry on Monday urged Canada to free an executive of telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies held for more than a year as she awaits an extradition trial. Canada arrested Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, on December 1 at Vancouver's airport at the request of the US, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the US and China were abusing their extradition treaty and violating Meng's rights. "We once again strongly urge Canada to take seriously China's solemn stance and concerns, take practical measures to correct its mistakes, release Ms. Meng Wanzhou as soon as possible, and ensure that she returns home safely," Hua said in a routine briefing.

Meng's arrest has further soured relations between Beijing and Washington as President Donald Trump pressures China on trade and seeks to limit business with Huawei on national security grounds. It also has embroiled Canada in the friction over Huawei: Chinese authorities detained two Canadians in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng. A daughter of Huawei's founder, Meng is free on bail while staying in one of her two Vancouver homes, awaiting extradition hearings due to begin on January 20.

Also Monday, the Foreign Ministry announced that China was barring the US Navy from making port calls in Hong Kong and announced unspecified sanctions on pro-democracy groups. Those moves followed President Donald Trump's signing last week of legislation supporting human rights in Hong Kong, where often violent prodemocracy protests have persisted for the past six months.

It's unclear if or how the latest flare up in antagonisms might affect trade talks between Beijing and Washington. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times on Monday ran several articles and commentaries insisting there would be no agreement unless the US commits to rolling back some tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on imports from China to pressure Beijing into altering its policies on trade and technology.

"Rolling back tariffs is a must. The China-US trade war (was) instigated by the US with tariffs, so the tariffs have to be cut first," the newspaper quoted Wei Jianguo, a former Chinese commerce minister as saying. It said there was a "reasonable choice" for Trump to roll back some tariffs for the first deal and leave others for later, to "save the optics of the deal in the U.S. political climate and save the phase one deal." Chinese officials earlier said the U.S. side had agreed to gradually phase out the tariffs as negotiations progress. The U.S. side did not confirm that.

Last week, both sides suggested that they were close to striking a deal. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said he had invited senior US officials to Beijing for further talks. Trump said the talks were in their “final throes” of negotiations. New US tariffs are set to kick in on many Chinese-made products, including laptops and smartphones, as of December 15. A preliminary deal could avert that.

Promising to not implement the next tranche of tariffs would not suffice, the Global Times said. (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Parisians line up to mourn 13 soldiers killed in Mali

Hundreds of Parisians lined the streets of Paris on Monday to pay their respects to 13 French soldiers killed in Mali last week as hearses bearing their flag-draped coffins crossed the heart of the city.The soldiers died when their helicopt...

Railways operating ratio in 2017-18 was 98.44 pc, worst in 10 years: CAG

The Indian Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 percent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday. A measure of expenditure a...

HC asks Kolkata hospital to compensate kin of girl who died

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a private super-specialty hospital here to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a girl who died following a botched up operation. Upholding an order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh given by...

Former governor of China's Xinjiang sentenced in bribery

Beijing, Dec 2 AP The former governor of Chinas restive northwestern region of Xinjiang has been sentenced to life in prison on charges of taking bribes. Nur Bekri had been one of Chinas highest-profile politicians from the Turkic Muslim Ui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019