Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Trump says U.S. bill on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump says U.S. bill on Hong Kong doesn't help China trade talks
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S. legislation backing protesters in Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier but added he believes Beijing still wants a deal with the United States.

The law "doesn't make it better, but we'll see what happens," Trump said, talking to reporters. He gave no indication when the deal would be finalized. Meanwhile, two top U.S. officials on Monday said a deal could still happen this year depending on China's actions.

Washington and Beijing have yet to ink a so-called "phase one" trade agreement announced in October as the trade war between the world's two largest economies enters its second year with tariffs on both sides rocking the global economy. "The Chinese are always negotiating. I'm very happy where we are," Trump said as he prepared to depart the White House for a NATO summit in London. "The Chinese want to make a deal. We'll see what happens."

Trump last week signed a new law backing protesters in Hong Kong and threatened China with possible sanctions on human rights. Beijing warned it could retaliate. On Sunday, news site Axios reported the law had stalled the trade deal.

Trade experts and people close to the White House have said the agreement may not be signed until next year. But White House adviser Kellyanne Conway separately told reporters at the White House on Monday that the deal was still possible before the end of the year.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, in a television interview, cited a further 15% U.S. tariff on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports set to take effect Dec. 15 as a natural deadline and said time was running out for China to avoid it. "If nothing happens between now and then, the president has made quite clear he'll put the tariffs in," Ross told Fox Business Network.

The fresh levy would land in the middle of the vital U.S. holiday shopping season, but Ross said it would not hurt holiday shopping because stores have already stocked up. Asked if the Trump administration was willing to roll back current tariffs on China, Ross added: "It all depends on their behavior between now and then."

Conway told reporters that phase one deal was still being written up. Ross said it would address Beijing purchases of U.S. farm products as well as some intellectual property and other structural reforms, but gave no other details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a fatal collision with a car near a school. Five other people were also hurt when the car struck the children near Debden Park High School in Ess...

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019