U.S. President trump arrives in London for NATO summit
U.S. President Donald Trump landed in London on Monday for a NATO summit.
Queen Elizabeth will host the NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
