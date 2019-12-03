Trump says digital dispute with France could lead to substantial taxes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there might be substantial taxes on French goods if the United States and France failed to find an agreement in a trade dispute over France's plans for a digital tax. "We've taxed wine and we have other taxes scheduled. We'd rather not do that, but that's the way it would work. So it's either going to work out, or we'll work out some mutually beneficial tax," Trump told reporters, sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in London ahead of a NATO summit, referring to measures already announced on Monday.

He added: "The tax will be substantial, and I'm not sure it's going to come to that but it might."

