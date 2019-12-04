Trump says trade talks with China going "very well"
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
"Discussions are going very well and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters said at a meeting of NATO leaders near London.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
