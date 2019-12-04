Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says trade talks with China going "very well"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:05 IST
Trump says trade talks with China going "very well"

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that trade talks with China were going "very well," sounding more positive than on Tuesday when he said a trade deal might have to wait until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

"Discussions are going very well and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters said at a meeting of NATO leaders near London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-Senior China diplomat visits South Korea to re-set ties

South Korea said it would seek Chinas help to denuclearise the Korean peninsula as one of Beijings most senior diplomats arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to repair ties that soured over the deployment of U.S. anti-missile systems in 2017. Maki...

Brazil could lose its U.N. vote due to debt

Brazil is in danger of losing its vote at the cash-strapped United Nations if it does not pay some of the 400 million it owes, U.N. and Brazilian officials said.Of Brazils 415.8 million bills, 143 million is owed for 2019, they said. Under ...

Arunachal Pradesh govt takes note of decreasing wetland coverage

HIGHLIGHTSArunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the decreasing area of wetlands of the state.He directed environment and forest departments officials to conduct a survey and map all water bodies in the stat...

SC allows additional terminal at Agra airport, forbids increase in air traffic

The Supreme Court Wednesday permitted building of an additional terminal at airport in Agra near Taj Mahal but made it clear that it would not allow increase in air traffic on the airfield as that will be hazardous to environment and asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019