Arrest us or give urea to farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he along with his MLA, against whom Kamal Nath government has filed a complaint, will court-arrest if urea is not given to the farmers.

  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:10 IST
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he along with his MLA, against whom Kamal Nath government has filed a complaint, will court-arrest if urea is not given to the farmers. Chouhan said that a case was slapped against Pradeep Laria, the BJP legislator from Naryawali as he held a sit-in protest with the farmers demanding fertilisers.

"This dictatorship would not be tolerated at any cost. At Sagar, they have made a case against MLA Pradeep Laria who was there with the farmers. Even women are made to fall in the queue waiting for hours before they get a little amount of fertiliser that is not enough. I will also go there. I along with MLA will court arrest, either you give fertilisers (Urea) to farmers or arrest us," said Chouhan. "The Congress government has also not fulfilled the promise of the farm loan waiver. There is no relief to farmers and now farmers are in trouble as fertilizers are not available for Rabi crop," he added.

"In the leadership of Kamal Nath, the Congress government is inefficient, incapable and of no good. I strongly oppose the case registered against MLA Pradeep Laria, who raises the farmer's issue. The administration must arrest him, and I will court arrest along with him. Arrest us or give fertilizer," tweeted Chouhan (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

