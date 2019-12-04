Spread awareness about Modi govt's welfare schemes in rural Rajasthan: BJP leader to party workers

BJP National Joint General Secretary V Satish on Wednesday asked the party workers in Rajasthan to disseminate information about NDA government's programmes and schemes among people in rural areas of the state. Chairing a meeting here to review the preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, Satish said rural voters should be made aware of the schemes like Ujjwala Yojna, Startup India scheme and MUDRA scheme.

The BJP state general secretary, Chandrashekhar, targeted the Congress, saying it came to power in Rajasthan by making promises of providing employment, waiving farmers' loans and ensuring women safety but failed to deliver. He said the BJP will raise these issues in the upcoming panchayat polls.

Other party leader and workers were also present during the meeting.

