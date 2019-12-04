Left Menu
BJP lauds as 'big honour' passage of unauthorised colonies bill, Cong slams it as 'fraud'

The BJP on Wednesday lauded the passage of unauthorised colonies bill in the Parliament as a "big honour" for residents of these settlements in the national capital. However, Congress slammed the legislation as a "fraud" with people living in unauthorised colonies and claimed it will open "floodgates" of problems for them.

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to grant ownership rights to people living in 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, benefiting eight lakh families. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was already passed in Lok Sabha on November 28.

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta said now the "unauthorised" tag from the colonies has been removed. "Its a big honour of 40 lakh residents living in unauthorised colonies who were denied ownership rights over their properties," Gupta said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister and co-incharge of Delhi BJP for Assembly polls, Hardeep Puri termed passage of the Bill as a "momentous" day for the city. "We were always committed to bringing this bill so that decades of wrongdoing could be corrected & more than 40 lakh sisters & brothers living in these colonies could lead a better life in well planned urban spaces with modern facilities & amenities in the capital of New India," he said in a tweet.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said the bill passed by the Rajya Sabha was a "fraud" with people. "Instead of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, the BJP is giving ownership right. The Bill is a fraud and cheating with people, and we will expose its lacunae in a press conference on Thursday," Sharma said.

The Congress has already alleged that the Bill brought by the Modi government on uanuthorised colonies keeps 40 per cent of them out of ambit of regularisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

