Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka by-polls: 6.06 per cent voter turn out in first 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 10:24 IST
Karnataka by-polls: 6.06 per cent voter turn out in first 2

An estimated 6.06 per cent of voting took placeduring the first two hours since polling began in 15 assembly constituencies going bypolls in Karnataka on Thursday. According to voter turnout figures available till 9:26 am, highest turnout of 9.01 per centwas recorded in Hoskote, while the lowest was in Shivajinagar with 3.04 per cent.

BJP candidates from K R PuramByrathi Basavaraj, Gopalaiah of Mahalakshmi Layout, S T Somashekar of Yeshwanthpura were among the early voters in their pooling booths. BJP rebeland independent candidate in Hoskote- Shahrath Bachegowad also cast his vote early, accompanied by his family members.

Turnout in constituencies going for bypolls till 9:26 am: Athani- 8.33 per cent, Kagwad- 6.94, Gokak- 6.11, Yellapur- 7.54, Hirekerue- 5.59, Ranebennur- 6.22, Vijayanagara- 6.5, Chikkaballapur- 6.91, K R Puram- 4.04, Yeshwanthpura- 4.19, Mahalakshi layout- 8.21, K R Pete- 6.2, and Hunsur- 6.18. People were seen standing in queuesto cast their votes at various polling booths in different parts of the state, but the number was not big.

The by-elections are being held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose rebellion led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for the BJP to come to power. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

A total of 37,77,970 electors are eligible to cast their votes at 4,185 polling stations in 15 constituencies going for polls. There are also 4,711 service voters.

Among the eligible electors 19,25,529 are men, 18,52,027 women and 414 others. A total of 79,714 are young voters.

A total number of 165 candidates are in the fray for bypolls from all the 15 constituencies, out of them 156 are men and 9 are women. Among the major political parties in the state, BJP and Congress have 15 candidates each in the fray, while number of JD(S) candidates is 12, and remaining are from smaller parties and independents.

Out of 15 assembly segments going to by-polls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S). BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who had joined the party, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

'Your eyes burn': Australian Open golfers feel bushfire smoke

Sydney, Dec 5 AFP Toxic smoke from bushfires choking Sydney blighted the Australian Open golf tournament Thursday with one player complaining his eyes were burning and he had trouble seeing where his ball landed. The event, a warm-up for ma...

UPDATE 1-South African Airways in line for $272 mln boost as it enters rescue process -minister

South African Airways SAA is likely to get a 2 billion rand 136 million boost from the government and another 2 billion from existing lenders as it enters rescue proceedings from Dec. 5, a minister said on Thursday.It must be clear that thi...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.Esper...

K'taka: Two days after joining BJP, Congress Corporator Vasanth Kumar back in Cong

Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, has rejoined Congress on Thursday. Addressing a press conference here in the presence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Ra, K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019