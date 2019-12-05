Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan recommends names for CEC post amid deadlock over appointments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:07 IST
Imran Khan recommends names for CEC post amid deadlock over appointments
Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday recommended three names for the post of chief election commissioner (CEC) even as the deadlock between the ruling party and the Opposition over the appointment of the top official persisted, according to a media report. Prime Minister Khan recommended the names of Fazal Abbas, Babar Yaqoob and Arif Khan for the post of chief election commissioner (CEC), Geo TV reported, citing sources.

The recommendation came on the last day of CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza's tenure and after opposition's petition in the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter, it said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had recommended the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar for the top post.

A meeting of the parliamentary panel on Wednesday ended in a deadlock between the ruling party and the Opposition over the appointment of ECP members with both sides sticking to their stance. Citing sources, it said the Opposition asked the government to share its nominees for CEC before talks could proceed.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari insisted that "consensus was developing" on the issue. She had described the meeting as "very good" and the talks as "positive". She had added the opposition and government are in agreement that the panel proposes the names of the CEC and members together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker CPI (M) rejects reports on a substitute for Balakrishnan

The CPI-M in Kerala on Thursday dismissed reports that it was looking for a new state party secretary as the present chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was going for treatment to the US. In a single line statement, the party state Secretariat her...

Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

Jakarta, Dec 5 AP Indonesias state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new j...

Law Min appeals to HC CJs to release undertrials completing half of their sentence

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said in Rajya Sabha that he has appealed to chief justices of high courts to ensure expeditious trial and release undertrials who have completed half of their sentences. In a reply during Q...

World Bank’s Bonds help to raise awareness of food loss and waste 

The World Banks recent Sustainable Development Bonds have helped to raise awareness for the importance of combating food loss and waste. Food loss and waste are part of Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 - halving food waste by 2030. Since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019