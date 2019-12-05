Imran Khan recommends names for CEC post amid deadlock over appointments

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday recommended three names for the post of chief election commissioner (CEC) even as the deadlock between the ruling party and the Opposition over the appointment of the top official persisted, according to a media report. Prime Minister Khan recommended the names of Fazal Abbas, Babar Yaqoob and Arif Khan for the post of chief election commissioner (CEC), Geo TV reported, citing sources.

The recommendation came on the last day of CEC Justice (retd) Sardar Mohammad Raza's tenure and after opposition's petition in the Supreme Court to intervene in the matter, it said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had recommended the names of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Akhlaq Ahmad Tarar for the top post.

A meeting of the parliamentary panel on Wednesday ended in a deadlock between the ruling party and the Opposition over the appointment of ECP members with both sides sticking to their stance. Citing sources, it said the Opposition asked the government to share its nominees for CEC before talks could proceed.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari insisted that "consensus was developing" on the issue. She had described the meeting as "very good" and the talks as "positive". She had added the opposition and government are in agreement that the panel proposes the names of the CEC and members together.

