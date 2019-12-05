Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parl to debate citizenship bill next week; Cong to oppose its passage

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:19 IST
Parl to debate citizenship bill next week; Cong to oppose its passage

Notwithstanding stiff opposition, the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9 and will be taken up for discussion and passage the next day. The passage of the bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, is all but certain in the House given the massive majority the BJP and its allies enjoy there. The bill was cleared by the Union cabinet on Wednesday.

The Union government is also confident of its passage in Rajya Sabha with the support of several non-aligned regional parties like the BJD and the TRS, which have often joined the treasury benches in the past, despite vehement opposition by the Congress and strident anti-BJP parties like the TMC, which have been claiming that citizenship can't be given on the basis of religion. The government on Thursday informed leaders of different parties at the Business Advisory Committee that it will put the bill for discussion in Lower House on Tuesday, official sources said.

The Congress, which has termed the bill "divisive" and discriminatory, made it clear on Thursday that it will oppose the draft legislation in Parliament. Making the party's stand clear, its leader Rahul Gandhi said in Kerala that the Congress is against "any form of discrimination against anybody in this country".

"So anybody who discriminates against anybody who is Indian, we are against them...That is our line. We believe that India belongs to everybody-- all communities, all religions, all cultures," Gandhi told reporters. In Lucknow, BSP president Mayawati described the bill as unconstitutional, and demanded that it be sent to a parliamentary committee for review.

"The Citizenship Amendment Bill cleared by the central cabinet is both unconstitutional and divisive. Citizenship in the name of religion and discrimination in the name of religion of the citizens through it is totally against the basic structure of the humanitarian and secular Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar," Mayawati told reporters. "Instead of forcing this bill, like demonetisation and GST, the central government should review it," she said.

Opposition parties like the DMP and Trinamool Congress are also opposed to it. The stand of Shiv Sena, a longtime Hindutva ally of the BJP which is now in the opposition camp, will be keenly observed by political watchers as it has been a strong votary of the bill but may now be forced to change its stand due to alliance with the Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was a commitment given by the party to the persecuted minorities from Afghanistan-Pakistan-Bangladesh and hit out at the "bleeding hearts" who were complaining about the bill. "It was passed by the last Lok Sabha but couldn't reach Rajya Sabha and lapsed. A revised bill is coming. Upholding India's tradition to shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood," he tweeted.

"For all others about whom the bleeding hearts' are complaining, Indian citizenship laws are there. Naturalized citizenship is an option for others who legally claim Indian citizenship. All other illegals will be infiltrators. No country in the world accepts illegal migrants," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Britain's fraud office opens investigation Glencore

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO has launched an investigation into Glencore concerning suspicions of bribery, the company said on Thursday. Glencore, one of the worlds biggest commodity traders, is already subject to a U.S. Department of ...

Efficiency of system should be improved to check crime against

Former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar has said calls for tough punishments to culprits are made whenever sensational crimes happen but making the system function more efficiently was required to check offences against women. Lamenting t...

Religious leaders downplay Babri demolition anniversary, security stepped up

Both Muslim and Hindi religious leaders are talking about downplaying the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri mosque, now that the Supreme Court has pronounced its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. While the police are taking no chance...

U.S. House to draft impeachment charges against Trump -Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she has instructed the House Judiciary panel to draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.The presidents actions have seriously violated the constitution, Pelosi told repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019