Trump says impeachment will become routine after Democrats push ahead

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:51 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said a decision by House Democrats to pursue articles of impeachment against him means that future presidents will routinely face impeachment threats from lawmakers.

"This will mean that the beyond important and seldom used act of Impeachment will be used routinely to attack future Presidents. That is not what our Founders had in mind," Trump tweeted.

