Trump says Iran crackdown 'brutal' and 'horrible'
Washington, Dec 5 (AFP) President Donald Trump on Thursday called a crackdown on demonstrations in Iran "brutal" and said the United States would react "strongly" to any threat from Iran to its interests in the region.
"They're killing a lot of people and they're arresting thousands of their own citizens in a brutal crackdown," Trump said at a meeting with UN diplomats at the White House.
Calling it a "horrible situation," Trump warned that any new threat from Iran "will be met very strongly." (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
