Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram appeals to voters in Jharkhand to defeat BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 13:33 IST
Chidambaram appeals to voters in Jharkhand to defeat BJP

Senior Congress leader PChidambaram on Friday appealed to people of Jharkhand todefeat the BJP in the state Assembly elections

At a press conference here, he said the outcomeof the ongoing assembly polls will be an important turningpoint with the saffron party on one side and secular andprogressive parties on the other

"We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power inMaharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP inJharkhand," the former Finance Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand govt hikes allowances of home guards

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday announced a hike in allowances given to home guards deployed in the state. The home guards from now onwards will receive Rs 50 extra for the uniform washing and Rs 150 for nutritiou...

Hong Kong police sound alarm over homemade explosives

Hong Kong, Dec 6 AP Hong Kongs much-maligned police force provided a rare behind-the-scenes look Friday at its bomb disposal squad to show the potentially deadly destructive force of homemade explosives seized during months of protests that...

Catherine Zeta-Jones explore Jaipur on her trip to India

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones relived her time spent in the pink city Jaipur by strolling down the same street which she visited back in 2017. The 50-year-old actor posted a video on her official Instagram page, where is seen casually...

CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge: Officials.

CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019