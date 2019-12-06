Chidambaram appeals to voters in Jharkhand to defeat BJP

Senior Congress leader PChidambaram on Friday appealed to people of Jharkhand todefeat the BJP in the state Assembly elections

At a press conference here, he said the outcomeof the ongoing assembly polls will be an important turningpoint with the saffron party on one side and secular andprogressive parties on the other

"We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power inMaharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP inJharkhand," the former Finance Minister said.

