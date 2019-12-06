PM of Mauritius appreciates India for supporting development projects

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Prime Minister of Mauritius H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Jugnauth accompanied by his spouse, Mrs. Kobita Jugnauth is on a private visit to India.

Prime Minister Modi extended his warm felicitations to Prime Minister Jugnauth on his re-election with a resounding mandate. Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister and reiterated his commitment to further strengthen and deepen the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Jugnauth expressed deep appreciation for India's support in many development cooperation projects being implemented in Mauritius, such as the Metro Express Project, ENT Hospital, Social Housing Project, which have brought real benefits to its people. Prime Minister Jugnauth conveyed that accelerating the pace of all-round development of Mauritius and deepening the scope of cooperation with India will be his priorities in the new term. He expected India to play an important role in this endeavor.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Government and people of Mauritius can count on India's wholehearted support and continued solidarity in their aspirations to build a more secure, stable and prosperous Mauritius.

Both leaders agreed to work closely to build upon the close multifaceted bilateral relations and to explore new avenues of engagement, based on mutual interest and priorities.

