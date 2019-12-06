Verdict of fast track court should be final: Gautam Gambhir calls for reforming judicial system

BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir on Friday called for reforming the judicial system saying that the verdict of fast track court should be final. "Judicial system needs to be reformed. The verdict of fast track court should be final and there should be no further appeals or mercy petitions for the death penalty. If they (accused in veterinarian rape and murder case) were trying to escape then, I stand with police," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Earlier today, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with police. The four men, who were under police detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly tried to escape.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said. The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

