Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS Speaker pulls up BJP member, warns against advising him who should speak

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday pulled up a BJP member for suggesting who should be called to speak in the House and warned that he will be forced to name members if they make such remarks from their seats.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:24 IST
LS Speaker pulls up BJP member, warns against advising him who should speak
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday pulled up a BJP member for suggesting who should be called to speak in the House and warned that he will be forced to name members if they make such remarks from their seats. "You do not direct me who is to be called and who is not to be called. Do not give directions sitting on seats. Stop this system. Otherwise, I will be forced to name you. This will not work," he said apparently pointing towards BJP member Satish Kumar Gautam.

The Speaker made the remarks after a furore in the House with both Congress and BJP members accusing each other of politicising the incidents of brutality against women. The Speaker said the House should evolve a code of conduct saying members of the opposition also make objectionable political comments.

He said the members can respond to any kind of serious political comment and if he will expunge if any unparliamentary expression is used. "Coming to the well after making political comments and then threatening somebody is it appropriate?" he asked.

The Speaker said it might have happened in the past but not when he is the Speaker and the code of conduct should be applicable for five years. "I want your agreement, cooperation that we run the House with such dignity that the country and the world sees it," he said. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on the YouTubes most trending music ...

SC puts local body polls in 9 new TN districts on hold

The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months. The ...

Travel turmoil grips France as strike enters second day

Paris, Dec 6 AFP Travellers faced a second day of chaos across France on Friday as unions pressed on with a strike aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon pension reforms that brought nearly a million people onto the streets. ...

Polish experts seek evidence in gas blast that killed 8

Warsaw, Dec 6 AP Investigators in southern Poland are questioning witnesses and gathering evidence in their probe into a gas blast that killed eight members of one family, including children. Spokeswoman for regional prosecutors Agnieszka M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019