AIADMK to fight local body polls with allies, says Tamil Nadu CM

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Friday said the AIADMK will fight the local body polls with its allies and expressed confidence of winning the elections scheduled to be held on December 27 and 30. Speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami said: "We will have words with our alliance partners and fight the election when the Election Commission conducts it. We will have a discussion with them on seat-sharing and release the candidates' list."

Earlier today, the Supreme Court ruled that local body polls can be conducted in Tamil Nadu except for nine newly-formed districts on a petition of the DMK. The Supreme Court also directed that the delimitation process should be conducted in these nine districts of the state as soon as possible and local body elections should be held there within four months.

The DMK had on December 2 filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. The petitioner sought a direction from the apex court that the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission on December 2 should be struck down. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)