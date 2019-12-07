Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP in hurry to become rape capital of world, law and order has collapsed: Congress

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for delay in registering FIR in the case of Unnao victim who died of burn injuries and said had a strong determination to live and get the culprits punished.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:41 IST
UP in hurry to become rape capital of world, law and order has collapsed: Congress
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for delay in registering FIR in the case of Unnao victim who died of burn injuries and said had a strong determination to live and get the culprits punished. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told the media here that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh was responsible for trauma she faced and the state was "in a dying hurry to become the rape capital of the world".

"We have not just failed her as a society but the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the UP Government where law and order has completely collapsed. The rape victim who toiled very hard to get her FIR lodged for four months and finally could manage at the instructions of the court, has passed away and on the verge of her death she wanted her accused to be punished, she wanted to live," Shrinate said. "My question to the DGP and the Chief Minister is why did your officers not register an FIR for four months, what action will be taken against them?" she asked.

She alleged there was collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of being "incompetent". The spokesperson said 86 rape cases have taken place in Unnao in the last 11 months.

"The accused who commit such brutal incidents feel they can get away by getting political protection. It almost seems that UP is in a dying hurry to become the rape capital of the world if we have not already," she said. She also accused Prime Minister and senior BJP leaders of being silent on the issue.

"Our heart goes out to the victim who has passed away, to her family in the prime time of grief. How do people get away by committing such heinous crimes," she said. Shrinate said doctors who had treated the victim stated that she kept saying till the last that the accused should be punished and she wanted to live. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in

An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. The voting figure is likely to go up as...

UPDATE 1-UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britains upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.The opposition La...

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019