UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see lead cut - poll
Britain's opposition Labour party has increased its support by four points in the last week, cutting the lead held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to 6%, according to a Savanta ComRes poll published on Europe Elects Twitter site on Saturday.
The Conservatives were on 42%, unchanged from a survey on Wednesday, with Labour on 36%. Britons got to the polls on Dec. 12.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour party
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Britons
- Conservatives
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Britain's TSB hit by IT failure again leaving customers without wages
UPDATE 2-Britain's TSB hit again by IT failure, delaying customer wages
Britain's TSB hit by IT failure again leaving customers without wages
UPDATE 1-Britain's M&S poaches Tesco executive for top clothing job
FACTBOX-Who governs Britain if no one wins the election outright?