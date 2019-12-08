PM meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Union minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune on Sunday evening. The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm, hospital sources said.
Shourie is undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from here. The 78-year-old former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had had said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
