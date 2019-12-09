UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party's lead over Labour has widened to nine points from six a week ago, according to a poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper published four days before Britain's election. The Conservatives are on 41% support, up to two points, compared with the previous BMG poll published on Nov. 30.
Labour fell one point to 32%. The Liberal Democrats edged up one point to 14% and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 4%. Other polls published over the weekend showed the Conservatives ahead of Labour by between eight and 15 points.
BMG polled 1,542 voters online between Dec. 4 and Dec. 6.
