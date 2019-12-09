Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP appears headed for a splendid show in Karnataka bypolls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 11:06 IST
BJP appears headed for a splendid show in Karnataka bypolls

The ruling BJP appeared headed for a splendid show, leading in 11 out of 15 Assembly constituencies that went for the bypolls on December five, as the counting was taken up on Monday. The BJP needs to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the assembly.

In the previous elections, the Congress had won in 12 of those 15 seats and the JDS of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the remaining three. Trends available so far showed Congress leading in two (Shivajinagar and Hunsur), while JD(S) and an independent candidate were ahead in Yeshwanthpura and Hoskote constituencies respectively.

BJP candidate Narayana Gowda has taken a lead of 1,403 votes in K R Pete against Congress' B L Devaraj, who was ahead in the initial rounds. If Gowda wins, this will be Amit Shah-led party's first ever victory in the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya district, dominated by Congress and JD(S) for decades.

Marching towards victory, BJP's Shivaram Hebbar was leading against Bhimanna Naik of Congress in Yellapur by a margin of 39,598 votes. Also, Gopalaiah of BJP was leading in Mahalakshmi Layout by a margin of 15,094 votes against Girish K Nashi of JD(S).

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had extensively campaigned in Mahalakshmi Layout to defeat their former close confidant Gopalaiah, who joined BJP. In Gokak that saw a battle between the Jarkiholi brothers, Ramesh Jarkiholi of BJP was ahead of his brother Lakhan from the Congress by a margin of 12,615 votes.

Other BJP candidates who are leading are- Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), Mahesh Kumthalli (Athani), Arun Kumar Guttur (Ranebennur), and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram). Congress nominees H P Manjunath (Hunsur) and Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar) were leading by a margin of 19,395 and 2,414 votes respectively at last count, while JD(S)' Javarayi Gowda was ahead by a wafer-thin margin in Yeshwanthpura.

BJP's rebel and independent candidate Sharath Bachegowda, son of Chikkaballapura BJP Lok Sabha member B N Bachegowda, was leading ahead of the party's official candidate MTB Nagaraj in Hoskote by a margin of 8,117 votes. After he refused to bow out of the electoral race, the BJP had expelled Sharath from the party.

Among 13 disqualified legislators fielded by the BJP as party candidates for the bypolls, 10 are maintaining a lead against their opponent candidates. BJP had fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who had been admitted into the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the 14-month-old H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in a majority in the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar, where byelections are yet to be declared owing to election-related petitions pending in court.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after the disqualifications, BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker. PTI KSU RS APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

UK PM Johnson extends lead over Labour to 9 points - BMG poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Vistara, Lufthansa sign codeshare pact to cement interline agreement

Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday signed a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa to strengthening their existing interline partnership. The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of b...

Pant needs time to mature, says Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen believes that under-fire Rishabh Pant needs to be given time to mature as there is still some years before he can realise his full potential. The 22-year-old is enduring a woeful run of form and has st...

Abraxis Bioscience LLC dismisses patent infringement complaint against SPARC

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co Ltd SPARC on Monday said Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against the company. Abraxis Biosciences LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against...

Thunder pull away for win over Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 21 points and nine rebounds and Dennis Schroder also scored 21 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder posted a stunning 108-96 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Chris Paul added 20 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019