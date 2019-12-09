Arun Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member
BJP's Arun Singh on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha. Singh, who was elected unopposed to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh last week, took oath in Hindi.
He greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and other members after taking oath. Singh was elected in Rajya Sabha by-election last week, which was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party member Tazeen Fatma, who is now the MLA from Rampur..
