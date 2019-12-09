Delhi BJP says party's 'fact-finding committee' to probe Anaj Mandi fire
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday announced that a "fact-finding committee" of his party will probe the tragic Anaj Mandi fire that claimed 43 lives.
The four-member committee headed by retired High Court judge Moolchand Garg will look into reasons behind the tragedy, Tiwari said, accusing the AAP government of involving in a blame game over the tragedy.
Tiwari also alleged that the four-storey building where the fire broke out on Sunday was owned by Rehan who is an Aam Aadmi Party member.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
