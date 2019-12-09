Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Labour's McDonnell: No run on sterling if we win election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Labour's McDonnell: No run on sterling if we win election
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's opposition Labour Party is not expecting a run on the pound if the party wins Thursday's election, Labour's would-be finance minister John McDonnell said on Monday, adding that he thought the currency could rise instead.

Asked what his plan to stop a selloff in sterling would be, McDonnell said: "There wouldn't be (capital flight), that's all the advice we've been getting." "In fact my fear is that the pound would start going up because of our investment plans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....

Disgruntled Khadse in Delhi to meet BJP leaders

Maharashtra BJP veteran Eknath Khadse, who has been critical of the state leadership post- assembly polls, on Monday left for Delhi to meet central leaders amid mounting speculation over his next move. Khadse resigned as revenue minister o...

Foundation for two-nation theory was laid by Savarkar, not Congress: Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha and said that it is against Article 14, Article 15, Article 21, Article 25 and Article 26 of the Constitution of India. Tewari further st...

India gear up for U-15, U-17 categories in Asian Junior Badminton Championships

Indian shuttlers will look to bag medal for the country as they start their campaign in the upcoming Asia Junior U-17 and U-15 Badminton championships on Wednesday in Surabaya, Indonesia. In the last championships held in Myanmar in 2018, I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019