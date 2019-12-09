I thank people of Karnataka for placing their faith in BJP: Modi on bypoll results

With the BJP sweeping Assembly bypolls in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narensdra Modi on Monday thanked the people of the state for placing faith in the party. "Karnataka has voted for development and punished opportunism," he said in a tweet.

The ruling BJP on Monday swept the Assembly bypolls in Karnataka winning 12 of the 15 seats to help the four-month-old Yediyurappa government retain majority. "I thank the people of Karnataka for placing their faith in @BJP4India. I congratulate CM @BSYBJP, team of Ministers in the state and the @BJP4Karnataka karyakartas (workers) for serving people with utmost diligence," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)