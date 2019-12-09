Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong a stumbling block in the empowerment of women : Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhanbad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:05 IST
Cong a stumbling block in the empowerment of women : Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda Monday accused the Congress of being a "stumbling block" in the empowerment of women and alleged that the party does not want Muslim women to be in the country's mainstream. Addressing a poll meeting at Govindpur block in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, Nadda said the Congress was opposing the progressive policies and decisions of the Centre.

He claimed that the Congress had opposed the Triple Talaq Bill for its vote bank though the practice hurt Muslim women in the country. The Narendra Modi government banned the Triple Talaq forever. The Congress had been opposing the ban for protecting its vote bank.

The bill agaist instant triple talaq was passed in the Rajya Sabha on July 30. The Lok Sabha had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 a week earlier. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bill on August 1 turning it into a law which makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence. Congress is a stumbling block in the empowerment of women ... It does not like Muslim women being in the mainstream of the country, Nadda said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, he said it opposed the Bill though Muslim countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Syria and Egypt had banned the practice. If laws can be made to ban child marriage and sati pratha why cannot triple talaq can be stopped through a legislation ? Nadda asked.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 came into force on 1 November 2007, while the sati practice, in which a widowed woman is burnt to death on her husband's funeral pyre, was formally banned by Lord William Bentinck on December 4, 1829..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Murali Vijay fined 10% match fee for showing dissent

Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay was on Monday fined 10 per cent of his match fee for expressing dissent over an on-field decision by the umpires on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka here. The...

Sena allied with NCP, Cong to keep BJP out of power: Fadnavis

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged the Shiv Senas alliance with the NCP and the Congress was a pre- planned move to keep his party out of power in the countrys richest state. Speaking to Ma...

Punjab: CM vows to break politician-gangster nexus, Sukhbir hits back

Refusing to be cowed down by the Akali theatrics over the inquiry ordered by him in the wake of media reports of politician-gangster nexus, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he would not succumb to such cheap pres...

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha.

Had India not been divided on religious lines, there was no need for Citizenship Amendment Bill Amit Shah responds to debate in Lok Sabha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019