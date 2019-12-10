Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees middle ground with Russia on gas transit, rules out 1-year deal
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kiev and Moscow could reach an agreement on a new gas transit deal before the end of the year and saw scope for a compromise between their respective demands. Ukraine and Russia have been holding negotiations on a new gas transit deal to replace a 10-year agreement that expires at the end of this year. Moscow said last week the transit tariffs proposed by Kiev were too high.
Speaking after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zelenskiy said that they had taken the option of a one-year deal off the table and that he asked for a ten-year deal. "I think we will find something in the middle," he said in televised comments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
