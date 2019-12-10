Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:24 IST
Trump to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House on Tuesday, over two years after his previous controversial visit to the country. Lavrov last visited the US in May 2017 when Trump had just fired the then FBI director James Comey, who was probing Russia's meddling in the US polls at the time.

There were no immediate details available of the Trump-Lavrov meeting. Lavrov will drive down to the White House following his meetings with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

At the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department, Lavrov and Pompeo are scheduled to address a joint press conference. Their meeting and a working luncheon will precede this.

Pompeo, in an interview on Monday, said that he and Lavrov are expected to discuss a wide range of issues. "We will talk about a whole host of things. I personally – the President, too – have said that where there's work that we can do alongside Russia, we have an obligation to do it for the American people. I hope that Foreign Minister Lavrov and I can make progress on that," Pompeo told One America News Network.

"One of the areas that the President has asked us to work on is business-to-business relationships. We'll try to work on those. There are arms control issues between our two countries. We want to bring China into that discussion as well. I'm sure we'll talk about that as well," he said. Matthew Rojansky, Director of the Kennan Institute at The Wilson Center, described this a high stakes moment for US-Russia diplomacy.

Not only because it could either enable or obstruct progress on Ukraine, but because both sides have acknowledged the risks of the current state of conflict: Moscow and Washington have pulled out of key Cold War-era arms control treaties while backing rival factions in regional conflicts from the Middle East to South America, he said. All this takes place against the backdrop of the Congressional and public debate about impeachment and the 2020 US presidential campaign, which brings Russia and Ukraine issues right into the center stage of US politics — hardly a conducive atmosphere for delicate diplomatic maneuvering, Rojansky said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

ISRO Chairman K Sivan offers prayers at Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan offered prayers at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple on Tuesday morning here before the launch of satellites from PSLV C48 scheduled for tomorrow. While speaking to media, he said...

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights: President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights President Ram Nath Kovind....

Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019