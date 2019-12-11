Left Menu
Development News Edition

We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

  • PTI
  • |
  • Digha
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 15:27 IST
We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Her statement came when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being debated in Rajya Sabha. The contentious Bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Unity in diversity is the soul of the state and we don't divide people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We believe in staying together. We are one family and no one staying here can say that he is deprived," Banerjee said at the Bengal Business Conclave held in this coastal town.

The conclave is being attended by delegates from 28 countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, the UK, Poland, the US, Australia, Thailand, Russia, Italy and China. Industrialists like Harsh Neotia, Y K Modi, Rudra Chatterjee, Mayank Jalan, Sanjay Budhia and others are attending the conclave.

Banerjee said West Bengal is better placed than many other states in many macro-economic parameters like GDP growth, unemployment rate, industry growth and poverty alleviation. She said the state has land use policy, land bank, tourism policy, IT policy and tea tourism policy.

Banerjee urged the investors to come to the state and treat it as "their sweet home" and the government will give full assistance within its limitations. The chief minister said West Bengal is in proximity to major international destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, Turkey and Iran express concern about militants in Syria's Idlib

Russia, Turkey and Iran are concerned about the increased presence of terrorist groups in Syrias Idlib province, the three countries said after talks in Kazakhstan, pledging to coordinate actions aimed at eliminating the militants.Moscow, A...

Paris charity gets share of $1 mln prize for training refugees as museum guides

Corrects name and description of foundation in par 3 By Sophie DaviesBARCELONA, Dec 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Guinean refugee Ibrahima Conde arrived in Paris knowing little about French culture. Two years later, he knows enough to wor...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies 'genocidal intent' in Rohingya case

The Hague, Dec 11 AFP Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday denied genocidal intent as she defended Myanmars military operation against Rohingya Muslims in the UNs top court. Addressing judges in The Hague, Myanmars civilian le...

Mercedes-Benz India to increase prices by up to 3 pc from January

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire product portfolio by up to 3 per cent from January in order to offset the impact of rising input costs. The correction in price would be up to the q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019