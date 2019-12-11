We don't divide people in Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said unity in diversity is the ethos of the state and people here are not divided on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Her statement came when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being debated in Rajya Sabha. The contentious Bill that seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

"Unity in diversity is the soul of the state and we don't divide people on the basis of caste, creed and religion. We believe in staying together. We are one family and no one staying here can say that he is deprived," Banerjee said at the Bengal Business Conclave held in this coastal town.

The conclave is being attended by delegates from 28 countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, the UK, Poland, the US, Australia, Thailand, Russia, Italy and China. Industrialists like Harsh Neotia, Y K Modi, Rudra Chatterjee, Mayank Jalan, Sanjay Budhia and others are attending the conclave.

Banerjee said West Bengal is better placed than many other states in many macro-economic parameters like GDP growth, unemployment rate, industry growth and poverty alleviation. She said the state has land use policy, land bank, tourism policy, IT policy and tea tourism policy.

Banerjee urged the investors to come to the state and treat it as "their sweet home" and the government will give full assistance within its limitations. The chief minister said West Bengal is in proximity to major international destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore..

