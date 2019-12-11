Delhi Cong stages protest against Citizenship Bill near BJP headquarters

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill near the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg here.

Police put up barricades near the saffron party headquarters to prevent the protestors from marching ahead.

The bill is a "divisive ploy" by the BJP government at the Centre, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said.

