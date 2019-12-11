Delhi Cong stages protest against Citizenship Bill near BJP headquarters

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill near the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg here, slamming it as a move against the Constitution. Police stopped the protesters near the BJP office. Some protesters tried to jump barricades but were pushed back by the police personnel.

The bill is a "divisive ploy" by the BJP government at the Centre, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said during the protest. "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a direct attack on the Indian Constitution. The power-drunk BJP is insulting the Constitution which will create division and an explosive situation in the country," Chopra said.

The All India Congress Committee in-charge for Delhi, P C Chacko, appealed to the party workers to be ready to wage a sustained struggle against the bill. Noting that the Bill was in "gross violation" of the Constitution, Chacko demanded that the government immediately withdraw it.

Many senior leaders, including former Delhi Congress presidents J P Agarwal and Arvinder Singh Lovely, participated in the protest. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that party will continue its struggle to ensure that the divisive forces in the country are defeated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)