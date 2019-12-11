Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Cong stages protest against Citizenship Bill near BJP headquarters

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 18:34 IST
Delhi Cong stages protest against Citizenship Bill near BJP headquarters
Image Credit:

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill near the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg here, slamming it as a move against the Constitution. Police stopped the protesters near the BJP office. Some protesters tried to jump barricades but were pushed back by the police personnel.

The bill is a "divisive ploy" by the BJP government at the Centre, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said during the protest. "Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a direct attack on the Indian Constitution. The power-drunk BJP is insulting the Constitution which will create division and an explosive situation in the country," Chopra said.

The All India Congress Committee in-charge for Delhi, P C Chacko, appealed to the party workers to be ready to wage a sustained struggle against the bill. Noting that the Bill was in "gross violation" of the Constitution, Chacko demanded that the government immediately withdraw it.

Many senior leaders, including former Delhi Congress presidents J P Agarwal and Arvinder Singh Lovely, participated in the protest. Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that party will continue its struggle to ensure that the divisive forces in the country are defeated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTEBOX--Demonstrations mark case against Myanmar at U.N.'s World Court

Hearings are underway at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Myanmar is accused of genocide against its minority Muslim Rohingya population during a 2017 military crackdown.Gambia, which initiated proceedings in November ...

UPDATE 1-Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's Person of the Year

Greta Thunberg, the teen activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis, was named Time Magazines Person of the Year for 2019 on Wednesday.Thunberg, 16, was lauded by Time for starting an environmenta...

DCW issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt over delay in setting up fast-track courts

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW has issued notices to the Centre and the AAP government over the delay in setting-up of fast-track courts in the national capital. The Commission said there is an acute shortage of fast-track courts in Del...

SAD stages sit-in against 'illegal mining' in Mohali

The opposition SAD on Wednesday slammed the local Congress leaders of Mohali, accusing them of indulging in illegal mining. Staging a sit-in outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019