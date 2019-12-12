Left Menu
Trump stirs controversy with new Judaism definition

Washington, Dec 12 (AFP) US President Donald Trump celebrated the Jewish festival of Hanukkah on Wednesday with a controversial change to the definition of Judaism -- a move that will allow clamping down on boycotts of Israel. "I will always stand with our treasured friend and ally the state of Israel," Trump told a gathering in the White House's ceremonial East Room.

Trump, who calls himself the most pro-Israeli US president in history, used the annual event to reinforce his determined effort to win over traditionally pro-Democratic American Jewish voters ahead of next year's presidential election. Trump signed an executive order, which bypasses Congress, that essentially redefines Judaism as both a nationality as well as a religion.

The seemingly academic change will have the important legal effect of allowing the government to clamp down on a boycott movement spreading on university campuses against Israel over its treatment of Palestinians. Trump said the order was to "combat anti-Semitism" and "applies to institutions that traffic in anti-Semitic hate."

Specifically the order is aimed at quashing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which has growing support on campuses, by forcing universities to block the movement or face a cut in government funds. "Our message to universities," Trump said, is "if you want to accept the tremendous amount of federal dollars you get every year, you must reject anti-Semitism."

Activists say the BDS movement is a grassroots effort to punish Israel for its occupation of Palestinian lands. The Israeli government says it is based on anti-Semitism. Trump's executive order tweaks existing civil rights legislation so that the government can intervene in BDS cases, because Judaism will now be classified not only as a national entity.

"President Trump's order makes it clear that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 applies to anti-Semitic discrimination based on race, colour, or national origin," the White House said in a statement. "This action further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of President Trump and his Administration to combating all forms of anti-Semitism."

Critics say that Trump is pandering to the Israeli government while ignoring the right to protest. "This executive order... appears designed less to combat anti-Semitism than to have a chilling effect on free speech and to crack down on campus critics of Israel," Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the left-leaning pro-Israel lobbying group J Street, said.

"We feel it is misguided and harmful for the White House to unilaterally declare a broad range of nonviolent campus criticism of Israel to be anti-Semitic," he said.(AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

