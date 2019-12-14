Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar; will die, but will never apologise' New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he "will die but never apologise" for speaking the "truth" as he is a Gandhi and not a Savarkar, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his "assistant" Amit Shah instead to apologise for "destroying" the economy of the country.

Modi made false promises to people to misled them 6 yrs ago: Manmohan New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday alleged that his successor Narendra Modi misled the people by making "lofty promises" which he "failed" to fulfil.

One who doesn't fight injustice today will be judged as coward: Priyanka Gandhi New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP for its "litany of injustices", and said that those who don't fight the prevailing situation today will go down in history as cowards.

It's time to rise to save Country, its democracy: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called upon people to fight against injustice and said the Congress party will not step behind and will fulfil its duty of saving the country and its democracy till the last breath.

Violent protests continue in Bengal, several buses, rly station torched Kolkata: Violent agitations continued to rock parts of West Bengal for second consecutive day on Saturday as people protesting against the amended Citizenship

Act set several buses on fire and torched portions of a railway station complex, officials said.

CAL6 AS-CITIZENSHIP-LD CURFEW RELAX Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, Dibrugarh for few hours

Guwahati: The curfew, imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh town amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday for a few hours, officials said.

DEL34 LD JAMIA Citizenship Act protests: Jamia announces vacation till Jan 5, cancels exam

New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday declared vacation till January 5 and cancelled all exams in view of the tense situation in the university due to students' protest against the amended citizenship act.

DEL41 UP-LD PM PM chairs meeting of Ganga council in Kanpur

Kanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council and reviewed the ambitious Namami Gange project.

CAL20 JH-POLL-SHAH Cong stoking violence against amended Citizenship Act: Shah

Giridih (Jharkhand): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of stoking violence against the amended Citizenship Act.

DEL43 JK-LD-FAROOQ-PSA Farooq Abdullah's detention extended by 3 months

Srinagar: The detention of Farooq Abdullah, a three-term chief minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was extended on Saturday by three months and he would continue to remain at his residence that has been declared a sub-jail, officials said here.

DEL32 CBI-2NDLD SAMSON CBI books ex-Sangeet Natak Akademi chairperson Leela Samson over irregularities

New Delhi: The CBI has booked ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged "unfruitful expenditure" in Rs 7.02-crore renovation project of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, officials said Saturday.

DEL44 AAP-2ND LD IPAC-KEJRIWAL Prashant Kishor's I-PAC teams up with AAP ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections early next year, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the party.

FGN16 CITIZENSHIP-TRAVEL ADVISORY US, UK, other countries warn citizens against travelling NE India

Washington/London: Several countries, including the US, UK, Israel, Canada and Singapore have asked their citizens to exercise caution while travelling to the Northeast India which has witnessed violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

FGN13 US-LD CITIZENSHIP US concerned about implications of India's new citizenship law: Brownback

Washington: The US is concerned about the implications of the citizenship law in India, a top American diplomat responsible for monitoring international religious freedom has said and expressed hope that the government will abide by its constitutional commitments. By Lalit K Jha

FGN7 US-IMPEACHMENT Not fair that I am being impeached: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said it was unfair that he was being impeached as he had done no wrong and the country under him was doing quite good. By Lalit K Jha

FGN15 UN-COP25-DEADLOCK UN climate talks in limbo as rifts among countries remain

Madrid: Countries remain deadlocked in talks over combating climate change as UN talks drag on beyond the official deadline. (AP)

FGN14 NKOREA-LD TEST North Korea conducts another 'crucial test' at Sohae launch site : KCNA

Seoul: North Korea has conducted another "crucial test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Saturday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching. (AFP)

