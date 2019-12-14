Left Menu
Mamata requests people to not get involved in violence in protest against CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested people in the state to not create any disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence with respect to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 17:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday requested people in the state to not create any disturbance or get involved in any kind of violence with respect to protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. In a video message tweeted by West Bengal police, Banerjee said, "I request everyone to not create any disturbance or involve in any kind of violence. Be sure that the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal as we won't allow it."

"Please don't block roads and take law in hands," she said. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

