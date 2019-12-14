Left Menu
'Thumping success' of Bharat Bachao rally shows Congress set to return in Delhi: Chopra

  New Delhi
  Updated: 14-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:32 IST
Enthused over a packed 'Bharat Bachao' rally at the Ramleela Ground here on Saturday, city Congress president Subhash Chopra said his party is set to stage a comeback in Delhi after the Assembly polls next year. Claiming that lakhs of people were present at the rally addressed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said the event was turned into a "thumping success" by party workers and the people of Delhi.

"The outstanding attendance in the rally shows that the Congress is set to stage a comeback in Delhi. People of Delhi are tired of the misrule of the BJP government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, and want the Congress to come back to power in Delhi," Chopra said. The Congress had managed to improve its vote share in Lok Sabha polls in May this year and pushed the AAP to the third place in five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Chopra said the success of the rally has sounded the "death knell" of both the BJP and the AAP governments. The "forceful attack" on Modi by Rahul Gandhi has strengthened the position of the Congress party in Delhi, he claimed. "The entire rally was thronged with Congress workers from across the country and all corners of Delhi, carrying the tricolour, banners and placards as they arrived at the Ramlila Ground in processions. From as early as 6 AM, Congress leaders were busy ensuring that people reached the venue on time," he said.

Delhi Congress leaders including Chopra had been visiting different parts of the city holding public meetings to slam the BJP-led government at the Centre on issues like the economic slowdown and unemployment, and to mobilise people to participate in the 'Bharat Bachao' rally. "The rally was historic as very rarely have so many people attended a political rally at the Ramlila Ground. People from all strata of society participated in the rally," Chopra claimed.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that despite the cold weather lakhs of people reached Ramlila Ground early on Saturday morning, proving their faith in the Congress party. "It's a clear signal that the Congress party is all set to return to power in Delhi after the Assembly elections," Sharma claimed.

Congress will intensify its attacks on the BJP and AAP governments across the national capital for their "all-round failures" in the coming days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

