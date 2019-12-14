Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campaigning for penultimate phase of polling ends in Jharkhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 18:49 IST
Campaigning for penultimate phase of polling ends in Jharkhand

Campaigning for the 15 Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases on December 16 ended on Saturday, EC officials said. A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said here.

The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency, he said. A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the fourth round of the Assembly elections.

The voting will commence at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in the remaining constituencies, he said. Polling will be held in Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara constituencies spread across four districts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigned in the run-up of the fourth phase of polling. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and party leader Raj Babbar also sought votes for the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance.

Former chief ministers Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren campaigned for JMM candidates while RJD leader Tejeswi Yadav also visited the state. The ruling BJP has nominated candidates in all the 15 seats going to polls in this phase.

The opposition alliance has fielded candidates in constituencies as per their pre-poll seat adjustment. Also, AJSU Party, BSP, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), the Samajwadi Party, the Marxist Coordination Committee, JD (U), LJP, CPI (ML-Liberation) and AAP are contesting the elections.

Polling in the first three phases of polling to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively. The fifth and final phase of polling for 16 seats will be held on December 20.

The votes will be counted on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

NBA roundup: Bucks roll on, flatten Cavs for 18th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

No plan to reduce headcount due to slowdown: Tata Motors

Tata Motors is not looking to reduce workforce due to the ongoing slowdown in the domestic market, as it expects things to get better amid a wave of new products lined up for the launch over the next few months, a top company official has s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake: USGS. (AFP)ZHZH

Southern Philippines hit by 6.9 magnitude earthquake USGS. AFPZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019