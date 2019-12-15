Labour failed to bring people together over Brexit - justice policy chief Burgon
Efforts by the opposition Labour Party to bring Britain together over Brexit failed at last week's national election when the decision to leave the European Union tore up traditional political loyalties, its justice policy chief said on Sunday. Richard Burgon, an ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, told Sky News the party had to analyze how it lost many traditional Labour-supporting voters in northern and central England, but that much of the blame fell at the door of Brexit.
He also said he would like to see Rebecca Long-Bailey as the next leader of the Labour Party and that he was considering running for the post of deputy leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
