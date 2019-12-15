Left Menu
Development News Edition

Those indulging in arson 'can be identified by their clothes': Modi on anti-CAA protest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dumka
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 19:11 IST
Those indulging in arson 'can be identified by their clothes': Modi on anti-CAA protest
Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the Congress and its allies of fuelling violence over the amended Citizenship Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the opposition's actions prove that the decision to pass the bill was "1,000 percent correct", and those indulging in arson "can be identified by their clothes". "The Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the Citizenship Act, but people of northeast have rejected violence," he said during an election rally here.

"The country is watching; people's faith has been cemented in Modi after the Bill was cleared by Parliament. Their (Opposition) actions reflect that the decision to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament is 1,000 percent correct," the prime minister said. Protests have been raging against the law in northeast and West Bengal, where several railway stations, trains, and buses were set afire by mobs over the last two days.

"People who are setting fire (to property) can be seen on TV... They can be identified by the clothes they are wearing," he said without elaborating. Condemning the overseas protests held by Congress, he said, "For the first time, the Congress did what Pakistanis has been doing for long."

A large number of people had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday to protest the amended Act and what they branded as Modi government's "failures". "You will be surprised at the events that had unfolded near the Indian High Commission in London after the verdict was announced on Ram Janmabhoomi and the abrogation of Article 370. People from Pakistan, those settled in London, had staged demonstrations outside our embassy," he said.

"Did any Indian stage demonstration near the Embassy? If there is any issue, a person goes to the Embassy, meets the officials, who then send the documents to the central government," Modi explained. Efforts were being made to tarnish the country's image, he alleged.

Protests have been raging across the entire northeast region and West Bengal over the amended Citizenship Act, as people fear that it might exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration. Listing the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and Jharkhand, the prime minister said, "I am your sevak (servant). I have come here to give an account of the development work done by our party in the state."

He claimed that leaders of the opposition parties have only built palaces for themselves without paying any attention to the problems faced by common people. The Congress and the JMM have no roadmap or agenda for developing Jharkhand, Modi insisted.

Referring to the sacrifice made by tribal freedom fighters for the country, he sought to know whether the British would have left India, had Birsa Munda, Sido-Kano, Chand- Bhairav and Phulo-Jano cared about personal gains. "These great tribal martyrs rose above their personal interest to serve the society and the country," Modi said, adding that the BJP has derived its culture from them.

He thanked Vice President Venkaiah Naidu for encouraging MPs to use local languages, including Santhali, in Parliament, while also ensuring their English and Hindi translations were available on headphones. "Santhal Pargana has a rich language and culture. The government will promote spiritual tourism in the Santhal Pargana, where many temples of Lord Shiva and other temples are situated. I thank vice president Venkaiah Naidu ji for arranging translation of Santhali language in the Rajya Sabha," Modi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

All institutions should get equal rights like those run by minorities, demands VHP

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad VHP has decided to seek equal rights for non-minority educational institutions from the Narendra Modi government and solicit amendments to Articles 29 an...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

BSP president Mayawati on Monday termed as unfortunate the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appe...

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019