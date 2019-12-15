'BJP playing cheap politics by blaming AAP of being violence in South East Delhi'

The AAP on Sunday accused the BJP of practicing "cheap" politics for blaming it to be behind the violence in South Delhi, and said the saffron party was trying to defame it ahead of the assembly polls. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made the charge against the BJP while "strongly" condemning the violence in the southeast Delhi.

"AAP is a peaceful party that believes in democracy and non-violence. Whenever the BJP realizes it is going to lose (in polls), it indulges in such cheap political tactics," said Singh. The BJP earlier today had alleged the Sunday's violence in South East Delhi was perpetrated by the Aam Admi Party and had demanded that they stop "provoking people".

BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, had said an AAP MLA was "provoking" the people and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor". "AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslim of India is with India and is not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi.

Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA mentioned but not named by Tiwari, however, denied the BJP's allegations. "Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters.

