Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: BJP leader defends Delhi cops for Jamia varsity action

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:30 IST
Goa: BJP leader defends Delhi cops for Jamia varsity action

Former South Goa BJP MP Narendra Sawaikar on Monday defended the action of Delhi Police to enter the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university campus on Sunday to quell protests against the new citizenship law. Speaking to reporters, Sawaikar suggested that the students might have resorted to violence.

Following arson on roads in Delhi against new citizenship law, police had stormed into the JMI campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence. The police crackdown against the students has come under all-round flak.

"Police will not simply enter the campus of a varsity unless the situation demands their intervention. The situation was so much tensed that the police had to enter the (JMI) university campus. You cannot say that police resorted to violence, it may be the other way round," the BJP leader said. Sawaikar said communal issues should not be raked up on campuses of educational institutes.

He accused the Congress and other Opposition parties of creating confusion and misleading people over the amended act, which grants citizenship to persecuted religious minorities who have come to India until December 31, 2014 from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, excluding Muslims. "Besides working on development and good governance, the BJP-led government at the Centre is also correcting the historical wrongs done in the past," he said referring to the amended law.

He further said that laws on abolishing triple Talaq among Muslims and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are actually aimed at empowering people, especially minority communities. Sawaikar demanded action against the Congress party, which he said was trying to divide people on "communal lines".

PTI RPS NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019