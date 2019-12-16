UK's Johnson, Trump look forward to ambitious trade agreement - Downing Street
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump said they looked forward to continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement" during a phone call on Monday, Johnson's Downing Street office said.
"The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.
"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and U.S., and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Downing Street
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him: Counsel
Donald Trump heads to UK for NATO summit, decries impeachment hoax
Donald Trump convinces NATO members to increase defense spending
US Economy is much larger than China: Donald Trump
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris spar on Twitter over her withdrawal from presidential poll