Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision on PM Khan's Malaysia visit to be taken in accordance with national interest: top aide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:04 IST
Decision on PM Khan's Malaysia visit to be taken in accordance with national interest: top aide

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon decide whether to attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit hosted by his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad this week, a decision that has not gone down well with Islamabad's close ally Saudi Arabia, according to a media report on Monday. The Kuala Lumpur Summit from December 19-21 is being seen as an attempt to create a new bloc in the Muslim world that could become an alternative to the dysfunctional Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) led by the Saudis, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Khan's close aide Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the decision of whether he will visit Malaysia or not will be taken "in accordance with the national interest". Khan, who is currently in Bahrain and will later visit Geneva, will return to Pakistan on Wednesday and will then decide if he should visit Malaysia, she told reporters here.

The development comes a day after Khan's return from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone on a one-day visit on Saturday to assuage the reservations of the kingdom about Pakistan's participation in the Kuala Lumpur Summit, among other issues, the report said. Within days of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s visit to Riyadh, Premier Imran dashed to the Saudi capital for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud.

This was Khan's fourth visit to the kingdom since May but it came in view of the concerns expressed by Saudi Arabia over Pakistan’s acceptance of the Kuala Lumpur summit invite, The Express Tribune reported. The paper noted that Khan assured Prince Mohammed that Pakistan will never undermine Saudi interests.

Prime Minister Khan had earlier confirmed his participation in the Kuala Lumpur Summit. The summit is a brainchild of 94-year-old Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir. The plan for the summit was finalised during a trilateral meeting involving top Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistan Prime Minister Khan and Malaysian President Mahathir in September in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The summit is also being attended by leaders of Turkey, Qatar and Iran in addition to hosts Malaysia. Around 450 leaders, scholars, clerics, and thinkers from 52 countries are expected to attend the event. This development has upset the Saudis, who are taking it as a challenge to their dominance in the politics of the Muslim world, the report added.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is a key ally of cash-strapped Pakistan. Saudi Arabia was the first country to extend a financial aid package to the government of Khan to deal with the balance of payment crisis. Riyadh is also a key player in helping Pakistan improve its ties with the United States. It is believed that the Saudi crown prince had helped Imran secure the White House invitation in July this year, The Express Tribune reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump's former NSA Flynn to be sentenced next month

A federal judge here on Monday local time rejected US President Donald Trumps former national security advisor Michael Flynns claims of misconduct by FBI and prosecutors. Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Januar...

No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 has no clarity in it. The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the ...

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...

Telling of NZ history encouraged by Tuia 250 must continue

The telling of our history that has been encouraged by Tuia Encounters 250 must continue and the Government will play its part, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.She was speaking at Tuahuru Marae in Te Mhia today as part of the official c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019