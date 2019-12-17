Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At noisy town hall, a vulnerable U.S. Democrat says 'yes' to impeaching Trump

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 04:15 IST
UPDATE 1-At noisy town hall, a vulnerable U.S. Democrat says 'yes' to impeaching Trump
Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin, the co-author of a column that helped launch the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, ended months of uncertainty on Monday by telling voters at a noisy town hall meeting that she will vote for impeachment. The cheers - along with chants of "Impeach Slotkin, keep Trump!" - that greeted her decision underlined the wrenching partisan pressures that vulnerable Democrats in swing districts have faced ahead of this week's planned House vote on impeaching the Republican president.

"To me, this is something that I cannot abide," Slotkin, a former CIA, and Department of Defense official who captured a Republican-held seat in 2018 said of charges that Trump abused his power to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and obstructed Congress' probe of the matter. Slotkin is one of seven first-term House Democrats with national security backgrounds who helped pave the way for the impeachment inquiry of Trump, writing a column in the Washington Post in September backing the probe and calling the Ukraine scandal "a threat to all we have sworn to protect."

The call by the seven lawmakers, who all captured Republican-held districts in 2018, signaled a broader shift toward impeachment by Democrats after the Ukraine allegations surfaced. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened the inquiry shortly afterward. Slotkin and the other authors of the column, along with dozens of other moderate Democrats from competitive districts, have come under heavy pressure as the impeachment vote approaches, facing millions of dollars in ads from outside conservative groups and a flood of phone calls from voters.

Two other co-authors, Representatives Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Jason Crow of Colorado, announced their support for impeachment. "Today I am driven by facts and evidence to protect the integrity of our democracy," Spanberger, another CIA veteran, tweeted on Monday. At the packed town hall in Slotkin's Republican-leaning southeastern Michigan district, which Trump carried in 2016 by nearly 7 percentage points, most of the audience of about 500 cheered Slotkin's announcement she would back impeachment. But a crowd of protesters chanted and shouted for nearly the entire hour-long event, sometimes drowning out her comments.

"You may just want to listen for one second," Slotkin addressed the protesters directly at one point, trying to answer questions through the shouts. The pro-Trump attendees said Slotkin was following Democratic Party marching orders and making a political miscalculation.

'A POLITICAL DISASTER' "This decision is going to be a political disaster for her," said Matt Maddock, a Republican state lawmaker in Michigan who joined the protesters.

Trump denies wrongdoing and he and his Republican allies accuse Democrats of a baseless and politically motivated bid to oust him from power. Slotkin told reporters after the town hall she was not concerned about predictions she would pay for the decision at the ballot box in 2020.

"There just have to be some decisions that are beyond the political calculus," Slotkin said. Republican and conservative groups have cranked up the pressure on the column authors, along with dozens of other Democrats in swing districts, ahead of the full House vote on impeachment later this week.

The American Action Network, a conservative advocacy group that opposes impeachment, is spending $1.5 million on television ads in 10 congressional districts, including Slotkin's, on top of an earlier $7 million outlay across three dozen districts. America First Policies, a pro-Trump political action group, launched a $2.2 million pressure campaign featuring television, digital and newspaper ads, urging voters to contact Democrats in 27 House districts won by Trump in 2016, including Slotkin, and tell them "to end the witch hunt."

Slotkin said last week she added another phone line in her office to handle the flood of calls and noted on Monday she had received more than 1,500 phone calls and 6,500 emails and letters on the subject since her column. She told reporters she spent the weekend quietly reviewing the facts and had not faced any pressure from Democratic House leaders.

"I haven't felt pressure from my leadership at all," she said. "I do believe we live in a world where there are still facts, where there is still data, where there are still rules, and there are still standards."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Chiefs lose Okafor, claim LB Suggs off waivers

After losing defensive end Alex Okafor for the season to injury, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Citing a source, ESPN reported that Okafo...

Minister for Climate Change announces experts team to advise govt

Expert, trusted and independent advice will be essential to ensuring New Zealand plays its part in solving the challenge of climate change. Today, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw announced the team of experts who now have the im...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi amid a spate of attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and called on Baghdad to take steps to get the situation under control.A senio...

Car blast kills one man in Damascus

Damascus Syria, Dec 17 SputnikANI At least one man was killed in a car explosion in the Syrian capital in the early hours of Tuesday, Syria TV reports.The car driver was killed when an explosive device, planted by terrorists in his vehicle,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019