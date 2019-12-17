Protest held outside Jamia university against Citizenship Act
Two days after a violent clash, hundreds of people held a protest against the Citizenship Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday.
Two days after a violent clash, hundreds of people held a protest against the Citizenship Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday. The protesters, who also included students, raised slogans against the Delhi police and the BJP-led government.
They held placards that read 'we don't need CAB and NRC, we need universities', and `we oppose Citizenship Act'. They also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should resign. "Modi, Shah must resign," a placard read.
On Sunday, at least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the area. The police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Citizenship Act
- Amit Shah
- Narendra Modi
- Jamia Millia Islamia University
- BJP
- Delhi
ALSO READ
AAP seeks accountability from Amit Shah over Delhi's 'deteriorating' law-and-order situation
Hemant Soren attempting to become CM by sitting in Congress' lap: Amit Shah
Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases
Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help to make Delhi safer for women
AAP seeks accountability from Amit Shah for 'deteriorating' law and order in Delhi