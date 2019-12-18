Schumer accuses McConnell of wanting to use Senate for 'cover-up'
The Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer on Tuesday accused Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, of wanting to use the institution to help participate in a "cover-up" as the Senate prepares for a likely impeachment trial against U.S. President Donald Trump.
"It's clear that Senator McConnell wants to use the Senate to help participate in a cover-up," Schumer told reporters.
Schumer requested the testimony of four current and former White House officials, but McConnell, the Senate majority leader, has opposed this demand.
