Schumer accuses McConnell of wanting to use Senate for 'cover-up'

The Senate's top Democrat Chuck Schumer on Tuesday accused Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, of wanting to use the institution to help participate in a "cover-up" as the Senate prepares for a likely impeachment trial against U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It's clear that Senator McConnell wants to use the Senate to help participate in a cover-up," Schumer told reporters.

Schumer requested the testimony of four current and former White House officials, but McConnell, the Senate majority leader, has opposed this demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)