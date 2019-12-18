Left Menu
Development News Edition

Your job isn't to set India afire, but to douse it: Mamata to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 18:02 IST
Your job isn't to set India afire, but to douse it: Mamata to

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over violent protests against the new citizenship law, saying his job is not to set the country on fire but to put it out. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' slogan, she said the BJP government has brought "satyanaash" (disaster) for everyone in the country.

Banerjee also wondered whether the BJP has become a "washing machine" for legitimising citizenship. "I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the nation does not burn. Your job is not to set the country on fire, but to douse it," she said after leading a protest march against the new citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.

Violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act have erupted in several states of the country including West Bengal. Agitators had set fire to trains, railway station complexes and buses in different parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. Appealing to Shah to take care of the country and "control" BJP cadres, the Trinamool Congress supremo iterated her stand of not implementing the NRC and the amended Citizenship Act saying they were "two sides of the same coin".

"You (Shah) said none will lose citizenship. But now you are (also) saying neither PAN, nor Aadhaar will prove citizenship. Then what will work? An amulet from the BJP? The BJP has become a washing machine," Banerjee said. She asked if Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship, why was it linked to welfare schemes and the banking system? Attacking the prime minister, "You are speaking of sabka saath, sabka vikas. But in reality you have done sabka satyanaash (disaster for all)." Criticising the BJP for allegedly planning to turn the entire country into a detention centre, Banerjee said in the rally she will never allow that to happen.

The TMC supremo who has been at the forefront of opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the new citizenship law, has conducted two protest marches across the city on Monday and Tuesday. She is scheduled to lead two more marches in the next two days. Banerjee urged agitators not to take the path of violence but protest in a democratic way.

Banerjee claimed that the Centre stopped long distance railway services in West Bengal over "one or two minor incidents" of violence. "North Bengal has been cut off from South Bengal. I would request the central government to resume the services.

People are facing a lot of problems," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...

UPDATE 1-IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019