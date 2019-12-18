MP govt making selective disclosures in honey trap case: BJP

The opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh of being "selective" in disclosing information regarding the infamous honey trap case, after a media report claimed that a BJP MLA is also under the scanner of investigators. State unit BJP president Rakesh Singh told reporters that no conclusion should be drawn in hurry as the probe is still underway.

"The BJP is thinking whether the honey trap racket is genuine or is it a government's honey trap? Because the government, as per its convenience, is making selective disclosures," he said. Responding to a media report naming a BJP MLA, Singh said it will be appropriate to take a stand when all the facts and information come out after the investigation.

"According to a media report, ministers and bureaucrats were involved in the honey trap racket. I am not saying this on my own, but I have only read and heard about it. But you (the government) are selective and making disclosures (in the case) as per your convenience which we object to," he said. Six persons, including five women, were arrested from Indore and Bhopal in September this year for their alleged role in the honey-trap and blackmailing racket.

The racket was busted after an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) approached the police claiming that he was being blackmailed by the accused over some objectionable video clips..

